Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Daniel J Mitchell

"Red tape is a huge burden on the American economy, with even an Obama Administration bureaucracy acknowledging that costs far exceed supposed benefits. If I had to pick the worst example of foolish regulation, there would be lots of absurd examples from the federal government, and the crazy bureaucrats at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission probably would be at the top of the list. But the worst regulations, at least if measured by the harm to lower-income Americans, probably are imposed by state governments. Yes, I'm talking about the scourge of occupational licensing." (01/25/17)

https://fee.org/articles/more-and-more-americans-need-a-license-to-make-a-living/