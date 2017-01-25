Trump-Pence economic policies threaten US workers

Source: Heartland Institute

by Jesse Hathaway

"Government bureaucrats and lawmakers use tariffs, sometimes literally, to get in the way of voluntary exchanges between consumers and producers. Anti-trade policies such as those proposed by Trump and former free-marketeer Pence would harm everyday consumers, just as much as the anti-consumer policies of outgoing president Barack Obama have. Ironically, Trump's war on trade, which he says he'll wage in the name of working-class men and women, may put working-class people out of work." (01/25/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/01/trump-pence-economic-policies-threaten-u-s-workers/