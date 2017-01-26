Reason's ongoing love affair with educational cronyism

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"Let's get something straight. If charter schools don't meet the definition of 'crony capitalism' — politically connected, for-profit corporations getting their revenue stream from the taxpayers — then nothing does. Charter schools are about as 'free market' as private prison corporations. Or as Blackwater, the notorious mercenary corporation whose founder Erik Prince (also brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education) became a billionaire commiting war crimes against Iraqis and against the people of New Orleans after Katrina." (01/24/17)

