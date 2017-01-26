Political creatures can't run your life

Source: Eastern New Mexico News

by Kent McManigal

"Another election, another president. Some people are optimistic; others are wringing their hands in apparent horror. As with every president, I'm a disinterested observer. Presidents and other such political creatures haven't mattered much to me since I was in my 20s and began to grow out of my desire for a leash. There has never been a president who had much impact on my life, unless I foolishly paid more attention to him than was warranted. The longer I live, the less frequently this happens." (01/25/17)

