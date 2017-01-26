Has the American dream become the American nightmare?

Source: LewRockwell.com

by John W Whitehead

"For too long now, the American people have allowed themselves to be persuaded that the government's job is to take care of us: to feed us, clothe us, house us, educate us, raise our children, heal our infirmities, manage our finances, protect us from our enemies, guard us against all dangers (real and imaginary), and provide for our every need. Where Americans go wrong is in failing to recognize that there's always a catch to such devil's bargains purportedly carried out for the good of all society." (01/25/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/john-w-whitehead/american-dream/