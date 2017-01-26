Trump's great wall will be costly and useless and Mexico won't pay for it

Source: Reason

by Shikha Dalmia

"The good news here is that Trump has backed off from his original cockamamie idea of paying for the wall by confiscating the hard-earned remittances of Mexican workers in America — turning this great country literally into a kleptocracy of the likes that even the Third World hasn't seen. But let me help Trump out with the fiscal math on his wall a bit …. the total hit if cost projections don't balloon — a big if, assuming that Trump won't use illegal Mexican workers and will use only American steel — would be somewhere close to $15 billion upfront, give or take, of even a modest version of Trump's plan. But as per Insidegov.com, the United States gave Mexico about $210 million in economic and military assistance in 2012. … even if all that money is channeled toward the wall, which it won't be given that Trump also talks about doubling down on the drug war to stop the flow of drug traffickers from Mexico, this aid will pay not even for the wall's annual maintenance cost." (01/25/17)

