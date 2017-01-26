Trump declares war on America: Orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US "sanctuary" cities

Source: Reuters

"President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and strip funding from cities that shield illegal [sic] immigrants as he charged ahead with sweeping and divisive plans to transform how the United States deals with immigration and national security. The Republican president is expected to take additional steps in the coming days to limit legal immigration, including executive orders restricting refugees and blocking the issuing of visas to people from several Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and North African countries including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen." (01/25/17)

