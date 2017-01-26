DOE report: Billions spent under Obama had "no impact" on educational achievement

Source: Fox News

"The Obama administration pumped more than $7 billion into an education program, first authorized under President George W. Bush, that had no impact on student achievement — according to a report released by the Department of Education in the final days of the 44th president’s term. The Department of Education’s findings were contained in its 'School Improvement Grants: Implementation and Effectiveness' report. The study could energize the debate over national education policy just as the Senate considers President Trump’s controversial pick to lead the department, Betsy DeVos, an outspoken school choice advocate who has questioned the way federal education dollars are spent." (01/25/17)

