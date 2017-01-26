Why Trump is doubling down on the voter fraud fraud

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Voter fraud is not a strategy used by candidates and campaigns to move the needle on election results. Why? Because it's just about the most expensive, burdensome, unreliable and risky way imaginable to do that. A successful voter fraud operation on any scale would require rounding up a whole bunch of people, trusting those people to cast the votes desired instead of just voting however they wanted to vote, and risking any or all of them getting caught (or sprouting a conscience) and blowing the operation. Too many co-conspirators and too many ways for things to go south fast and hard. If we remove the letter 'r' from the end of 'voter,' things make more sense. Yes, elections are sometimes rigged. But they're not rigged the hard way, by impersonating voters." (01/25/17)

