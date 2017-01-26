Boeing CEO says Trump good for business

Source: USA Today

"Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that he was encouraged by President Trump’s personal engagement on business issues, despite his criticism that slammed the manufacturer during the campaign. After winning the election, Trump tweeted criticism of the cost of Boeing’s Air Force One and Lockheed’s F-35 fighters. But Muilenburg said he appreciated Trump meeting with business leaders and pushing business interests. 'I’m very encouraged by President Trump’s engagement,' Muilenburg told reporters during an earnings call. 'This is all about providing best capability for our government and our war fighters, at best affordability, best value for our taxpayers. We’re exactly on the same page there.' Since his inauguration Friday, Trump met Tuesday with chief executives of the largest three U.S. carmakers. Muilenburg also met with Trump in New York during the transition." (01/25/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/25/boeing-ceo-says-trump-good-business-despite-barbs/97044106