Netherlands: Regime to counter Trump abortion funding ban

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"The Netherlands is to set up an international fund to support abortion services hit by President Donald Trump's order to cut US foreign aid. Lilianne Ploumen, a Dutch minister, said it would set up 'a well-financed fund' to allow other governments, businesses and charities to donate. The Netherlands would do everything in its power to help women 'remain in control of their own bodies,' she said. President Trump ordered a ban on US aid to support abortion services overseas. For decades, it has been the case that no US money can be spent on overseas abortions. But on Monday, the president signed an executive order (known as the global gag rule), which takes that a step further, prohibiting organisations that receive US family planning assistance from using non-US funding to provide abortion services, information, counselling or referrals." [editor's note: If such a fund were funded only by donations, instead of taxpayers, it would be a true step forward – SAT] (01/25/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-38747646