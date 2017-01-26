CBD can protect cannabis users from getting too stoned

Source: Smell the Truth

"Selective breeding for THC due to prohibition has caused a steady increase in the THC content of cannabis flowers and created a culture of consumers that has followed suit. THC content is often the lead, and sometimes the only, data point for both (uninformed) sellers and consumers alike. As the industry continues to evolve, as tastes and preferences become more sophisticated, and as more and more cannabis users develop a connoisseur palate, it is becoming increasingly clear that THC content cannot be the singular measure of quality. In fact, 11 out of the top 20 flowers entered into the 2016 Emerald Cup contained less than twenty percent THC. This contest is the the industry’s most celebrated and longstanding cannabis competition due to the quality of entries and sheer number of entrants. The top CBD flower mistakenly found itself in the high-THC flowers competition, and was ranked among the top 10 of all flowers entered." (01/25/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/01/25/cbd-can-protect-marijuana-users-from-getting-too-stoned-heres-how