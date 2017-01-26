Draft US regime order may lead to new CIA-run "black sites," resumption of (admitted) torture

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The Trump administration is readying a sweeping review of how America conducts the war on terror, including possible resumption of [torture] and reopening CIA-run 'black site' prisons outside the United States, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press. The order would also instruct the Pentagon to send newly captured 'enemy combatants' to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, instead of closing the detention facility as President Barack Obama had wanted. Altogether, the possible changes could mark a dramatic return to how the Bush administration waged its campaign against al-Qaida and other extremist groups. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, questioned about the draft order, said it was 'not a White House document,' but he would say no more about it." (01/25/17)

