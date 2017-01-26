Trump’s super-sized global gag rule

Source: The American Prospect

by Dorothy Samuels

"Largely lost so far in the coverage of Trump’s order on Monday reviving the so-called global gag rule is its unprecedented sweep. Also known as the 'Mexico City Policy,' after the location of the United Nations population conference where President Reagan first announced it in 1984, the gag rule bans U.S. funding for international groups that provide abortions, advocate politically for abortion rights, or even talk about abortion with patients. Reagan and subsequent GOP presidents have all imposed the gag rule, while Democratic presidents, including Obama, have rescinded it. But Trump, in re-imposing the funding ban this week (one day after the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling) went much further than his GOP predecessors. Until now, the gag rule has applied only to U.S. family planning assistance and reproductive health assistance to non-governmental groups overseas." (01/25/17)

http://prospect.org/article/trump%E2%80%99s-super-sized-global-gag-rule