Five things GOP won't say about ObamaCare

Source: USA Today

by Jason Sattler

"When it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare, many have compared the GOP to the dog that caught the car, or the ambulance. Republicans know better than anyone that Democrats paid a steep price for insuring millions of people. Now, after televised scenes of furious Americans rallying against repeal even before the new president took office, they’re beginning to see that uninsuring millions won’t be as much fun as slamming snout first into a bumper at full speed. 'We’re going to have insurance for everybody,' Donald Trump told The Washington Post a few days before he was sworn in. You can bet no one has any idea what that actually means." [editor's note: As long as the focus remains on "insuring" everything, no progress is possible – SAT] (01/25/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/25/obamacare-trump-republicans-repeal-replace-jason-sattler-column/96637402