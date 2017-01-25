DeVos SHOULD have said …

Source: Town Hall

by John Stossel

"Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, probably survived the grilling she got from angry Democrats last week. When Sen. Patty Murray demanded she promise not 'to privatize public schools,' DeVos replied, 'Not all schools are working for the students.' When Sen. Bernie Sanders asked her to make "universities tuition free,' DeVos replied, 'I think that's a really interesting idea (but) there's nothing in life that's truly free.' Those answers were fine. I suppose it's important for a nominee to be polite. But what I wish she'd said was: 'No, Sen. Murray, I won't promise not to privatize! Didn't you notice the mess government schemes create? Many government-run schools are lousy! Private is better!'" (01/25/17)

