Interpol issues arrest warrant for Duarte

Source: PanAm Post

"Ex-governor of Veracruz, Mexico Javier Duarte is now wanted in the 190 countries under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Police Organization, known as Interpol. Duarte is accused of participating in organized crime and money laundering, for which Interpol has issued an international warrant called a 'red notice.' The ex-governor fled from Mexican authorities three months ago, but sources said Interpol has had a beat on him since November 14 of last year." (01/25/17)

https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/01/25/interpol-issues-arrest-warrant-for-former-mexican-governor-javier-duarte/