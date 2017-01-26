Colombia: International ranking shows huge corruption problem remains

Source: PanAm Post

"According to the Corruption Perceptions Index prepared by the NGO Transparency International, in Latin America, Uruguay is the least corrupt country and Venezuela the most corrupt. For its part, Colombia in the measurement that shows the least corrupt to the most corrupt, took the 90th place among 176 countries that were evaluated. The list of countries shows that New Zealand and Denmark are the least corrupt, while Somalia occupies the last position." (01/25/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/01/25/colombia-international-ranking-huge-corruption-problem-remains/