Dow closes above 20,000 milestone as stocks notch records

Source: MarketWatch

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday both crossed and closed above the 20,000 level for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also cruised to records after upbeat earnings releases from heavyweights such as Boeing Co. and optimism over the economy. … Don't expect, or hope for, 21,000 too soon however, said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, in an interview. That would raise red flags of a top about to blow off. Plus, the February after an election has traditionally been the weakest month for the S&P 500 since 1950, he said." (01/25/17)

