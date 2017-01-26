Pakistan: Police rescue 24 people from organ trafficking gang

Source: Epoch Times

"Police in Pakistan rescued 24 people from an organ trafficking gang, according to a report this week. The two-dozen people had been kept in a building in an upscale suburb in Rawalpindi, and they were awaiting the forced removal of their kidneys. 'We will remove your kidney, and you will receive 300,000 rupees,' or about $2,800, one of the captors told them, reported the BBC." (01/25/17)

