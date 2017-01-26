Source: Palm Beach Post

"WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange retreated from his pledge to accept extradition to the U.S. if Chelsea Manning was granted clemency, arguing Wednesday via his lawyers that what he was really asking for was an immediate pardon for the ex-Army analyst. … when Obama granted clemency to Manning on Tuesday, setting a May release date that lops almost 30 years off her sentence, Assange's lawyers said it wasn't enough. … Critics of Assange had a field day, accusing him of dishonesty or using Manning's case to win publicity." [editor's note: It seems to me that the first step in holding Assange to any extradition pledge would be to actually seek his extradition. That would require, you know, charging him with something – TLK] (01/25/17)

http://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/world/wikileaks-julian-assange-retreats-from-extradition-pledge/oQfrMgwMSThyDaIxaUjlqK/