Fear materialized: Border agents demand social media data from Americans

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Sophia Cope

"The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) recently filed complaints against U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for, in part, demanding social media information from Muslim American citizens returning home from traveling abroad. According to CAIR, CBP accessed public posts by demanding social media handles, and potentially accessed private posts by demanding cell phone passcodes and perusing social media apps. And border agents allegedly physically abused one man who refused to hand over his unlocked phone. CBP recently began asking foreign visitors to the U.S. from Visa Waiver Countries for their social media identifiers. … We raised concerns that the policy would be extended to cover Americans and private data. It appears our fears have come true far faster than we expected." (01/25/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/fear-materialized-border-agents-demand-social-media-data-americans