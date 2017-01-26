Creating enemies through empire-building

Source: Students For Liberty

by Stephen Boucher

"Though denied by the West, all major political parties in Russia agree that NATO made broken promises during the process of German reunification that they would not expand into Eastern Europe. The moral legitimacy of this claim is irrelevant: When an empire stretches its borders to those of another nation, that nation will view the empire as a significant threat. This will inevitably escalate the potential for violent conflict. The goal of libertarians should be to limit state power and shrink empires, not enlarge them. As Harry Browne, former Libertarian Party presidential nominee wrote, taking into account lessons learned from the First World War: 'When mutual defense treaties fail to deter wars, as they usually do, they enlarge war and make it bloodier. A mutual defense treaty easily becomes a mutual suicide pact.'" (01/25/17)

