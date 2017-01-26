UK: Commons to complete Article 50 bill debate in two weeks

Source: Bloomberg

"Prime Minister Theresa May's government will push its draft law to trigger Article 50 of the European Union’s Lisbon Treaty through the House of Commons within two weeks as it seeks to keep the Brexit process on track by her self-imposed March 31 deadline. … May has been forced to bring in a draft law after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that she does not have the authority to begin the Brexit process without an act of Parliament. Invoking Article 50 is the formal mechanism for beginning the two-year divorce process and starting talks on a new relationship with the remaining 27 members of the EU." (01/26/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-26/u-k-commons-to-complete-debate-on-article-50-bill-in-two-weeks