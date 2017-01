Source: Free Talk Live

"Trump Talks About Proposed Border Wall :: World Border Walls :: Statue of Liberty :: Welfare Objection :: Big Money People :: Grassroots Movement :: Frustrations With Activists :: Chinese Golf Crackdown :: Pirate Radio Operator Defying FCC Shutdown Orders :: Oathkeepers :: PI FM." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/25/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-25