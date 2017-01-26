Source: spiked

by Wendy Kaminer

"Trump will continue promoting flattering or otherwise useful fictions, and it's impossible to know if reality will eventually intrude. If, for example, employment and wages decline during his tenure, if the number of uninsured Americans rises with the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, will Trump succeed in convincing a critical mass of voters that reports of economic reversals are untrue — lies spread by a hostile media? Will he succeed in blaming Democrats for any disruptions in the health-insurance market that follow a Republican repeal of Obamacare? And what will be the consequences of administration lies about national-security matters? "Alternative facts' could kill, warn national security and other government veterans,' Politico reports. This is not a melodramatic assessment, it’s borne out by history. Trump would hardly be the first president to lie about national security and matters of war and peace, and the lies have been fatal." (01/26/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/trump-goes-full-orwell/