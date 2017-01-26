Know-Nothings whine that Trump isn't imposing police state fast enough

Source: The Hill

"Conservative immigration hawks are pushing President Trump to end a program that is shielding thousands of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Trump on Wednesday signed two executive actions on immigration, but neither addressed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program started under President Barack Obama for people brought to the United States illegally [sic] as children. The Trump administration remains mum on its plans for the program, which reportedly is still accepting new enrollees. 'These are work permits to illegal [sic] immigrants who didn't have them before. That can't be allowed to continue,' said Mark Krikorian, who leads the Center for Immigration Studies [sic]." (01/26/17)

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316207-immigration-hawks-pressure-trump-on-campaign-promise