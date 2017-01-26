Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Obamacare itself undermined Obamacare. The plan, from the beginning, was so gimcrack with hidden redistribution that, to both opponents and proponents, it was designed to fail … to usher in the Glorious Era of socialized medicine. Since Obamacare increased 'insurance' costs for hundreds of thousands of previous insurance policy holders, and increased medical costs generally, too, it actually discouraged participation from the healthiest, many of whom would rather pay the exorbitant fines, er, 'taxes.' Throwing the insurance industry into a death spiral. So, putting the system out of our misery sooner seems sensible." (01/26/17)

