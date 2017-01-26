Clobbering free speech with the Constitution

Source: Acton Institute

by Bruce Edward Walker

"Historically, Democrats wanted campaign spending limits while Republicans championed donor transparency, with both parties occasionally flip-flopping on the issues. On both the spending limits question, and transparency, we have a ways to go. Hillary Clinton and her supporters spent a record $1.2 billion on her losing presidential campaign — twice as much as the winner, Donald Trump, according to news reports. So, Sen. Simpson is on to something. But do we need to suppress free political speech under the guise of protecting the populace from corporate money and bad policies? And with a constitutional amendment?" (01/25/17)

http://acton.org/pub/commentary/2017/01/25/clobbering-free-speech-constitution