UK: Court blocks Niger Delta pollution claims against Shell

Source: Yahoo! News

"A British court on Thursday blocked pollution claims against Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell by more than 40,000 Niger Delta residents demanding action over decades of oil spills in the region. Members of the Ogale and Bille communities had applied for the case to be heard in Britain, arguing they could not get justice in Nigeria. But the High Court in London said it did not have jurisdiction in the case." (01/26/17)

