Source: Notes On Liberty

by Rick Weber

"The election didn't go your way (and if it did, just think about past elections … at least some of those didn't go your way) and now you're itching to do something about it. You're angry and motivated, and at risk of making things worse. Economics isn't just about money. In fact, it's barely about money. It's mostly about cooperation between strangers. But economists also study competition. Most importantly, we study decision making which is essential to understand if you want people to make different decisions!" (01/26/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/26/angry-learn-economics/