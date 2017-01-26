Should cash be eliminated?

Source: Cobden Centre

by Dr. Frank Shostak

"Any attempt to totally remove cash — i.e. money — implies the destruction of the medium of exchange and, ultimately, the market economy. The recent experiment in India to remove large denomination notes has caused serious havoc. Towards the end of last year Prime Minister Modi surprised his country by announcing the banning of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, with some estimating that around 86% of all cash in circulation in India was no longer considered as legal tender. Any policy directed at phasing out cash in order to stop the shadow economy has the effect of preventing individuals from employing their economy’s medium of exchange. This, however, is unlikely to succeed as individuals will always find various other goods or services to serve as money." (01/26/17)

