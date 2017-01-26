New Trojan turns thousands of Linux devices into proxy servers

Source: The Hacker News

"'Linux doesn't get viruses' — It's a Myth. A new Trojan has been discovered in the wild that turns Linux-based devices into proxy servers, which attackers use to protect their identity while launching cyber attacks from the hijacked systems. Dubbed Linux.Proxy.10, the Trojan was first spotted at the end of last year by the researchers from Russian security firm Doctor Web, who later identified thousand of compromised machines by the end of January this year and the campaign is still ongoing and hunting for more Linux machines." (01/25/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/linux-proxy-malware.html