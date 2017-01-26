The wall of a dictator

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Yesterday President Donald Trump ordered the construction of his much ballyhooed wall along the U.S-Mexico border to begin. Obviously Trump doesn't see any need to go to Congress to seek approval for his gigantic, socialist, public-works, multibillion-dollar edifice. He's the president. He can issue 'executive orders.' He can do whatever he wants. Who needs congressional approval? Anyway, Congress might turn him down. Or they might delay construction by deliberating and debating the issue. Who needs all that when one can simply issue an executive order to get the wall built? This is how dictators have always operated — simply by decree." (01/26/17)

