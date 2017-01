Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled next week's trip to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. His decision comes a day after the new US president unveiled his plan to build a wall along the Mexico-US border. … Mr Pena Nieto announced that he had called off the 31 January trip after Mr Trump suggested he should do just that." (01/26/17)

