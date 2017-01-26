Trump cuts subsidy to real estate industry, opponents call it a "tax increase"

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Ryan McMaken

"Among the many new directives and executive orders already issued by the Trump administration is a little-noticed order to halt a scheduled cut in mortgage insurance fees levied by the FHA. Earlier in January, the Obama administration announced it would cut the FHA's insurance premium by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.60 percent, effective on Jan. 27. The fact that this all seems like a tiny technical issue is perhaps part of the reason why the media has paid so little attention to it. However, the Trump administration's move suggests the Administration may actually be willing to go against the grain on the Federal-government's long-term — but failed — commitment to subsidizing home-buying and blowing up housing asset bubbles." (01/26/17)

https://mises.org/blog/trump-cuts-subsidy-real-estate-industry-opponents-call-it-tax-increase