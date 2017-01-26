US jobless claims jump 22,000 to 259,000

Source: MarketWatch

"The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits climbed by 22,000 to a one-month high of 259,000 in late January, but the level of layoffs remained extremely low. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast initial claims would climb to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 in the week stretching from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21. Claims often gyrate in the first month of the year around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Despite the sharp increase, new claims came in under the key 300,000 threshhold for the 99th straight week, a streak last repeated in 1970 that shows no sign of ending." (01/26/17)

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/jobless-claims-jump-22000-to-259000-2017-01-26