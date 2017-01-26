Executive orders are normal; Trump's are only appalling because of what they say

Source: The Intercept

by Jon Schwarz

"With President Trump issuing a flurry of executive orders in his first week in office, it's important for everyone who opposes him to understand the history of this political tool. Unfortunately for those appalled by Trump’s directives, it cannot be said that the mere issuance of the orders is an outrageous departure from tradition. The truth is that previous presidents have successfully used executive orders to make significant policy changes. Prior experience also suggests that while it won't necessarily be impossible to successfully challenge Trump's executive orders in court — several of George W. Bush's were — it will be quite difficult, since judges usually interpret presidential power broadly, especially if the legislative branch isn’t objecting." (01/26/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/01/26/executive-orders-are-normal-trumps-are-only-appalling-because-of-what-they-say/