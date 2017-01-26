So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, 01/26/17

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

"On today's episode of So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, we are joined by journalist Mahir Zeynalov. Zeynalov writes for The Huffington Post and Al Arabiya, and was deported from Turkey in 2014 for criticism of the government. He faces arrest if he ever returns. During the show, we speak with Zeynalov about the mind-boggling number of journalists, academics, and civil servants purged from Turkish civil society, what the international community can do to help, and the confusing populist support that [president Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has within Turkey." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/26/17)

