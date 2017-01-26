Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #45: Use, but do not abuse, cunning.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Many of Gracian's aphorisms speak to the art of avoiding people's ill will — an art that has many components or tools. One of them is to be reticent with others about anything you do or plan to do that is likely to rouse their malice against you. The act need not be cunning in the form of deceitfulness or slyness but it can be merely shrewdly prudent. (Indeed, I would never advise taking a truly devious course of action for various reasons, including commitments to honesty and simplicity.)" (01/26/17)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?item.7681.22