Trump declares war on media; a monumental mistake he will soon regret

Source: OpEdNews

by Michael Payne

"You would think that a newly elected U.S. president who needs all the help he can get to achieve his objectives would think deeply about what he was going to say before he actually said it. Most incoming presidents would do just that; except this president, Donald J. Trump. Trump engaged in a running feud with this country's national media throughout his campaign for the presidency and he continues to do so after being elected." [editor's note: It's worked for him so far … I'm not sure it won't keep right on working – TLK] (01/26/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-Declares-War-on-the-by-michael-payne-Agenda_Bullying_Ethics_Media-170126-986.html