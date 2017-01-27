Gambia: Barrow returns home

Source: Guardian [UK]

"Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, returned to his country on Thursday afternoon, prompting a noisy and joyous wave of hope and excitement at the prospect of a brighter future for the small, poor west African state. By late afternoon thousands of people had lined the streets of Banjul, the capital, to welcome Barrow …. The former British colony was thrown into chaos in December when the autocratic president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down after unexpectedly losing elections to an alliance of opposition parties, despite repeated efforts at mediation by powerful regional states including Nigeria. Jammeh eventually left the Gambia, which he had ruled for 22 years, at the weekend after thousands of troops from other west African nations entered the country and he had secured a deal that will allow him to escape prosecution and keep much of his assets." (01/26/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/26/the-gambias-new-president-adama-barrow-to-return-home