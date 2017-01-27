Congressional Republicans suddenly lose interest in executive overreach

Source: The Atlantic

by Russell Berman

"There were few things that infuriated congressional Republicans more during Barack Obama's eight years in the White House than the words 'a pen and a phone.' They were shorthand for the president's aggressive use of executive authority to go around a recalcitrant Congress and achieve his priorities unilaterally, whether on immigration, climate change, or how his administration implemented the Affordable Care Act. Republican leaders denounced Obama as 'lawless.' They tried to stop him legislatively, and when that didn't work, they sued him. Now President Trump is pursuing a version of the same strategy." (01/26/17)

