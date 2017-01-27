No comeback for torture — it's never gone away

Source: Empire Burlesque

by Chris Floyd

"Donald Trump used his first nationally televised interview as president to declare his firm belief that 'torture works.' … Gosh, it sorta makes you wish there had been some magical way for somebody — say, the most powerful man on earth — to have prosecuted American torturers during the last eight years, setting a clear, public example that such blatant evil would never again be tolerated in a civilized society. It's just so unfortunate that the White House and Justice Department were left empty from January 2009 to January 2017, and there was no one around to, you know, actually uphold the law. Darn the luck, eh? But of course, there WAS someone in the White House during those years — and he and his minions used torture on an extensive scale. " (01/26/17)

