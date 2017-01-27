Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists advances "Doomsday Clock" by 30 seconds

Source: NBC News

"The world is ticking another 30 seconds closer to the apocalypse — in part because of Donald Trump. At least that's the dire warning from the group of scientists who oversee the metaphorical Doomsday Clock, the hands of which were moved Thursday to two minutes and 30 seconds before midnight — the time that represents when a catastrophic nuclear event can annihilate the earth. It's the closest the clock has been to midnight since the Cold War of the 1950s. … the Chicago-based Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a science journal which oversees the clock, said recent events prompted them to push the clock forward in 2017." (01/26/17)

http://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/trump-helps-push-doomsday-clock-closest-global-annihilation-cold-war-n712501