Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Remember when neocons were throwing a fit because Obama kept issuing executive orders? I still remember them pointing out that Obama was acting like a king and violating the Constitution by bypassing Congress. Most of them seem to have had a change in heart though because Trump has been issuing executive orders left and right and so far the neocons have been as silent as the anti-war left was during Obama's reign. When people ask me why I’m not politically active I note things like this." (01/26/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/26/the-neocons-change-of-heart/