Source: LewRockwell.com

by Karen Kwiatkowski

"Protest in America is worth thinking about. Notwithstanding many new and growing secession movements — Godspeed them all — we have to live together and get along in some basic ways. Modern American trends in protest don't bode well for peace and prosperity if the recent women's revolution marches are any indicator." (01/26/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/karen-kwiatkowski/march-madness/