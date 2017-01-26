Source: Raw Story

"U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Republican lawmakers on Thursday that President Donald Trump would keep his promise to nominate a 'strict constructionist' to the Supreme Court. Trump has said he will announce his nomination to the top U.S. court next week. A strict constructionist is a term for someone who interprets the U.S. Constitution strictly." (01/26/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/vp-pence-trump-will-nominate-strict-constructionist-to-supreme-court