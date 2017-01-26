MO: NASCAR driver Carl Edwards not ruling out 2018 Senate run

Source: Fox News

"NASCAR champ Carl Edwards seems to be open to trading his driver’s seat for a spot in the U.S. Senate. The 37-year-old didn’t exactly rule out challenging Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat whose second term in office expires in 2018. 'I believe firmly in the principles that the U.S. was founded upon. If I could help, I definitely would consider it,' he texted to the Associated Press on Wednesday. Edwards’ statement comes after Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, speculated in a Wednesday piece for KBIA’s Talking Politics that Edwards will challenge McCaskill next year." (01/26/17)

