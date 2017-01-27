Obama freed him, now he's killed execution-style

Source: USA Today

"A former gang member saw his prison sentence commuted by President Obama in November — only to be killed almost exactly two months later. Demarlon Thomas, 31, was transitioning out of the federal prison system in a Saginaw, Mich., halfway house after having his sentence commuted Nov. 22. Two masked gunmen brandishing assault-style weapons sought out and killed Thomas, a former member of Saginaw’s Sunny Side Gang, at that halfway house Monday night, reports MLive. 'They were looking for this person,' a Michigan State Police officer says, describing the shooting as execution-style." (01/26/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/01/26/obama-frees-him—-and-he-killed-execution-style/97079220